Shayleen Bird has been selling her affordable, unique, handmade wire earrings for only a year, and is already a huge hit. Selling out at local markets, the feedback she receives on her unique pieces is fantastic. They come in various sizes, and truly go with any outfit.

The artistic gold or silver style can as subtle or as stand out as you’d like, and with designs like faces, eyes, hands, and celestial shapes, we dare you to pick just one pair!

Have a shape in mind? Shayleen can also do customs.

Follow her IG, and send a DM to get 25% off your first purchase, and keep an eye out for her Etsy shop opening this Saturday. Shop there for 15% off the first week. @shaysearart