The strangest circus in town

The last Wednesday night of every month at 7 pm, the Urban Arts Gallery downtown SLC becomes home to Circus of the Strange. Part magic show, part circus, you won’t see anything else like it locally. There are magicians, clowns, acrobats, puppeteers, jugglers, singers, dancers and much more!

At the helm of the show is award winning magician, and variety entertainer Elias “Lefty” Caress, who carefully assembles the rotating professional performers, like Great Demonio and Lady Fingers, ensuring that each show is fresh every month.

Something the whole family can enjoy, the show is safe for all ages. The show is shockingly affordable, making it accessible to the community, something that was important to Elias who told us, “Everyone deserves a little magic in their lives.”

Tickets are $10 online, or $12 cash at the door. Visit Circus of the Strange at 116 South Rio Grande Street, or hop online to learn more at eliascaress.wellattended.com/events/magic-show-circus-of-the-strange?fbclid=IwAR3xb0tJusjrocHJsRS3CDg-jaQRHBG7jIAkm8ltfYZXeu1FoBjYe499sAg