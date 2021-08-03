The stars of film “Even in Dreams”

The locally produced film, “Even in Dreams” opens on August 6th. Written and directed by Savannah Ostler, the story is about a talented young singer named Sam, played by Monica Moore Smith, who is grieving the loss of her older sister. When Sam steps in to fill her sisters place in the band, they decide to pursue her sister’s dream of making it big, and head to Nashville. They’re on their way to success when they sign with a music manager, but at a deep personal cost.

We sit down with Monica Moore Smith, Alison Arngrim, and Nathan Osmond to hear all about their experience of making the film, as well as enjoy a performance of “Welcome to the Party”, by Nathan.

For more on “Even in Dreams”, hop online at www.evenindreams.com