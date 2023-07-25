SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Lights, camera, action! The stage is set for a fun night of entertainment as Timpanogos Youth Theater proudly presents “Newsies Jr.” Eliza Johnson and Brady Massey joined us in the studio today to talk about their new and upcoming show!

Newsies Jr. opens this week on Thursday, July 27th, with performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show is just an hour long and packed with all the best parts of the Broadway show. The cast performing this spectacular musical is a part of the accelerated program at Timpanogos Youth Theater, where they learn the whole show in just 2.5 weeks. Talk about real talent!

Tune in to see a performance that will give you a sneak peek into the show. Visit TAFtix.com to secure your ticket to this unforgettable performance. Follow them on social media @timpanogosyouththeater to see more of the shows they produce!