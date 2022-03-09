After three years, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back at the Gateway. President, Sean Clark, joined us on the show to share his excitement.

The Siamsa, a traditional Irish party, will run through the parade starting at 11 AM and will go until 5 PM. Parade-goers show up decked out in green and ready to have a good time. This is said to be one of the biggest parties in Salt Lake City.

Alcohol will be served between 100 S and 50 N. There will be four musical acts and five dance companies performing live at the event. Miles Grill will be in attendance serving traditional Irish food, and guests will sing The Parting Glass at 5 PM.

Admission is FREE to the public, and you can snag your tickets and find more information at the links below.

Website: www.irishinutah.com

Facebook: Hibernian Society of Utah

Instagram: Irishinutah