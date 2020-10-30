The Spice Girls take over GTU for special our Halloween show

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • On a special Halloween edition of GTU this morning the girls have decided to make this show our spiciest one yet! Baby Spice, Posh Spice, Ginger Spice and David Beckham are joining us on set – tune in to see all the British girl group fun!
  • Plus, speaking of costumes, have you seen the twin four year old girls who dressed as Trump and Biden for Halloween? Their TikTok is going viral. (because they are so darn cute) We have the video millions have watched.
  • And need a last minute decoration? Costco’s MASSIVE spider is selling like hot cakes – why shoppers love the creepy, crawly, spooky spider. Finally, it’s Daylight Saving this weekend – what you can do with your extra hour.
  • And stay tuned till the end of the show today, we announce the winner of our GTU pumpkin carving contest. Our master carver Brian gets to choose the winner. Hope you tune in and Happy Halloween from all of us on Good Things Utah!
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

