SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Mark Mackay and Jeff Marshall stopped by the studio to share their newly released Christmas song: Christmas Time Is In The Air. It’s an original song he wrote with Jeffrey Steele, Mark’s guitar teacher in music school and now his guitarist.

Having signed his first record deal this summer, he decided it was time to release a Christmas single. You can enjoy his Christmas tour at Cherry Peak Resort in Logan Utah Wednesday and Thursday 12/20 and 12/21.

Visit www.markmackayofficial.net and follow along on Instagram: @MARKMACKAY and Facebook, Youtube and TikTok: @MARKMACKAYOFFICIAL

YouTube: @MARKMACKAYOFFICIALTikTok: @MARKMACKAYOFFICIAL