With the summer season coming in full swing, the increase in temperature is leaving hair dry and frizzy. Ashton from Matthew landis autelier has the solution for hydrating summer hair. One of the most hydrating methods is using a deep hydrating hair mask weekly. Using this product in place of your conditioner can relieve the damaging effects of the summer heat. Aston recommends applying the product to the mid and ends of your hair and leaving it anywhere from 5 to 20 minutes to allow your hair to absorb the mask.

Living in such a dry climate, Ashton states that all individuals could use the extra hydration that a weekly hair mask provides. She highlights the Kérastase line of products that can be used to achieve happy and healthy hair. The line includes everything from a blow dry oil to an overnight mask for hydration while you sleep. When asked how you know when a hair mask is needed, Ashtons answer was simple “You just feel it”. Despite the color or texture of your hair, Ashton recommends using a hair mask to combat the effects of the summer sun.

To book an appointment at Matthew landis autelier, call 801-550-8780 or visit the salon at

955 E 900 S, Ste B

Salt Lake City