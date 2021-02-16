The slam poetry of Jesse Parent

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Performance Poet Jesse Parent tells us poetry can be a compelling and interesting art form. Slam poetry is a competitive style of performance poetry judged by random members of the audience. There have been poetry slams in Salt Lake City since 1996!

The Salt City Slam team took 4th place in the nation at the last ever National Poetry Slam in 2018. Poetry performances all over the world have moved to online platforms since the pandemic started, but the Salt Lake City poetry performances have been on hiatus.

Be sure to watch Jesse’s highly acclaimed piece below, “To the Boys Who May One Day Date My Daughter”. Get ready to laugh, and maybe even have a tissue handy! There’s a reason this one went viral on YouTube with over four million views, and we loved seeing it performed live!

Find Jesse on Facebook: WasatchWordsmiths and Twitter: @wasatchwords