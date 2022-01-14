The skies were unruly in 2021 and how do you feel about a tomato soup candle?

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – The latest reports are in and as it turns out, we are all acting awful in the air. Assaults on crew members. Public intoxication. Verbal abuse. Last year was the worst on record for unruly airplane passenger behavior in the United States, according to Federal Aviation Administration data. A whopping 5,981 reports of unruly passengers were logged by the FAA as of December 31. Of those, 4,290 — nearly 72% — were mask-related incidents.
- Plus, Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son Prince Andrew of all military titles and royal patronages on Jan. 13 following a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who claims Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17. Andrew’s motion to dismiss the suit was recently denied by a judge, and he will face a civil trial in New York. “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.” Following the announcement, Andrew will no longer be referred to as His Royal Highness, or HRH. The Queen reportedly broke the news to Andrew in person on Thursday, according to ITV royal correspondent Chris Ship, per Variety.
- And one mother writes a letter to her family that is so relatable for parents: “As a wife and mother, I sometimes feel like no one sees me. Sure, I’m there when they wake up and when they go to bed, but that seems almost robotic. I am the one who makes breakfast and drives people to school. Lunches are packed and water bottles are ready. I don’t feel like I am necessarily taken for granted, but I don’t know that they have any idea how much I actually do for them. My family are the loves of my life. I don’t know what I would do without them. And because of that, I do it all for them. I just wish they knew.” To read the rest of her message click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/need-you-to-see-me/
- Finally, in a 2022 move that is somehow both unexpected and extremely expected, Campbell’s Soup released soup-scented candles, and if you’re not really sure how to feel about that, you’re certainly not alone. On Jan. 12, Campbell’s announced its partnership with CAMP for the release of two candles that unconventionally capture one quintessential aspect of winter: warm soup on a cold day. The limited-edition Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup Candle ($24) and Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese Candle ($24) were created to honor the brand’s most-loved flavors with rich scents known to envelope a room.
At the end of the show, Uno is all new and it's All Wild! Surae shows us how to play and Nicea tells us about the children's video that's breaking all sorts of records on YouTube. (this will stay in your head all day long)