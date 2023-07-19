Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – The skies above are coming alive on Pioneer Day with an awe-inspiring drone show like never before. Salt Lake City wants to take a proactive approach to mitigating our poor air quality and our high fire danger concerns. This year, instead of fireworks, we are hosting mesmerizing drone shows. Lynze Twede, Event Manager for Salt Lake City Public Lands, and Justin Taylor, 97.9 Radio Host, joined us today to discuss this spectacular event.

Liberty Park is hosting all kinds of events in honor of Pioneer Day. Festivities start with The Deseret News Marathon, followed by the renowned Days of 47’ Parade in the morning. In the afternoon, the Native American Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Uniting Communities Powwow. Salt Lake City is hosting a drone show as the grand finale! This Pioneer Day-themed show has many beautiful images related to Utah and our ancestor Pioneers. Everyone folks out to the park to enjoy all the festivities, grab a bite to eat, relax, and enjoy the show. Tune in to hear more about the drone show that will stun!

This event is free for everyone, including our four-legged friends! The show will be in Liberty Park at 600 Harvey Milk Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84105. The sky will light starting at 10:00 p.m. If you can’t make it to the show, don’t worry! 97.9 will be broadcasting the music to the show! Visit www.slcevents.com for more info.