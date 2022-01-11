The silver lining from the pandemic for families

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, it has been a terrific Tuesday for you. It's going to be another quiet day across the state thanks to high pressure keeping it that way.

For our northern Utah valleys that unfortunately means strengthening inversion. Most valleys will be in the moderate air quality category this afternoon, but with quiet conditions continuing the next couple of days, air quality will continue to worsen. By tomorrow the Salt Lake Valley is forecast to drop into the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category from the Department of Environmental Quality.