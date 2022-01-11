The silver lining from the pandemic for families

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Betty White’s cause of death has now been revealed. The Golden Girls star, who passed away on Dec. 31 at age 99, died due to a cerebrovascular accident, according to her death certificate obtained by PEOPLE on Monday. TMZ was the first to report the news. A cerebrovascular accident, commonly known as a stroke, is a loss of blood flow to part of the brain, which damages brain tissue. It is typically caused by blood clots and broken blood vessels in the brain.
- And Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, said she is “completely shattered” over the actor and comedian’s sudden death at age 65. Rizzo, who married Saget in October 2018, detailed her love for the late “Full House” star on Monday in an emotional statement to People just released. This as tributes to the actor continue to pour in from family, friends and fans.
- Plus, stepping on the scale is an uncomfortable and triggering experience for many of us, and doing it at the doctor’s office is even worse. The thought of getting weighed in front of someone else, someone who will then be evaluating you and your health based on your weight, is so anxiety-inducing that many people skip doctor’s appointments just to avoid it. The alternative, speaking up and asking not to be weighed — can be just as scary, but now there’s another option: “Don’t Weigh Me” cards, available on More-Love.org, an online resource “that empowers parents to raise kids who are free from body hate, disordered eating, and eating disorders.” Surae explains to us how the cards work.
- Finally, despite the stress the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought to many families, there has been a silver lining for some, according to new data. During the pandemic, parents have shared more weekly meals with children ages 17 and under and read to their children more often, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Using data from the 2020 Survey of Income and Program Participation, the Census Bureau found families spent the most extra time together in the spring and summer of 2020, at the start of the pandemic, when lockdowns were in place across the U.S.
- At the end of the show, a crazy situation to weigh in on. An ex-wife put hidden cameras in her ex-husband’s home to watch how he treated their children. It seems extreme, illegal and the ladies have a lot to say about this one! Hope you tune in with us this morning for a busy Tuesday on the show.