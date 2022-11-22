- On Good Things Utah this morning – How many hours of sleep are you getting every night? If it’s less than 6 you may be setting your self up for health issues. If you are guilty of only getting only six hours sleep a night, you are four times more likely to get a cold, a leading sleep expert has revealed. Olivia Arezzolo, from Sydney, said there is a huge connection between sleep and your health. It affects everything from memory to cognitive function, stress levels, emotional wellbeing and even our skin and overall health. ‘For our physical energy levels, sleep is vital,’ Olivia told The Beauty Chef. ‘Some 70 per cent of hGh (human growth hormone) is produced in deep sleep, which is not only responsible for skin health, but every single cell in the body. ‘This, with inadequate repair time, you are likely to wake feeling worn out and exhausted.’ Olivia said that when we sleep, our brains ‘detoxify’ from a neurotoxin that can otherwise lead to brain fog, memory loss and even Alzheimer’s disease. ‘Emotionally, after one night of insufficient sleep, the stress hormone cortisol can increase up to 37 per cent, leaving us feeling wired, anxious and on edge,’ she said. The long-term impact of not enough sleep is even worse, from a 45 per cent increase in risk of cardiovascular disease to type two diabetes and anxiety disorders. Tune in for tips on getting better sleep or click here for more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-11451029/Expert-Olivia-Arezzolo-reveals-getting-six-hours-sleep-impacting-health.html
The shocking impact only six hours of sleep has on your body
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Brianne Johnson, Deena Manzanares
