The self care of fashion

Our favorite fashionista, Preston Tait, is usually on the show helping us feel good through fashion advice, but today he was showing us how to feel better about our skin care. Preston shared the best self-care products for feeling relaxed and to keep your skin glowing.
Skin Medica
- The first product he touches on is the daily skin care routine from Utah Facial Plastics called Skin Medica.
- This kit includes a facial cleanser, TNS Eye Repair, skin hydrater, and a skin repair product.
- You can also get 20% off if you mention Preston Tait when you go in.
Versed Face Mask
- Preston also recommends doing a face mask twice a week to help extract buildup in our pores.
- The Versed face mask is free of cruel and harsh chemicals so it’s great for your skin.
- You can just apply it to your face and let it sit for 15 minutes and it will leave you with more glowing skin.
Versed Spray Oil
- The next product is also by Versed and it is a great alternative for lotion.
- The Versed spray oil is a dry oil that helps moisturize and keeps it moisturized even if you need to wash your hands!
Baby Feet Foot Peel
- The final product is introduced, the Baby Foot foot peel, will have your feet softer than ever.
- The foot peel gets rid of all dead skin on your feet. He says it’s a little gross watching the skin peel off but the result is totally worth it.
For more beauty and fashion tips from Preston you can follow him on Instagram @Preston_tait