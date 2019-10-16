The self care of fashion

The towel that you hang from your oven door actually has a name, and they're called tea towels. We had Lauren Lee Isaacs, the designer and owner of Fount Paper, on to talk about the uniqueness of her beautiful, handmade gifts.

In 2017, Isaacs started her company Fount Paper and ran with it. She was pleased to see the enthusiasm Utahns have shown in her towels. She said she loves creating pieces and hearing people talk about the person they had specifically in mind for the gift. Lauren Lee creates all of her pieces by hand and even designs, draws, and creates each one herself.