The secret weapon that can help you succeed at work

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – “She should know we believe her. Free Britney!” Nicky Hilton said during an appearance with her mother on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday. Kathy, who admitted she wasn’t familiar with the recent legal proceedings, added her opinion. “She’s such a sweet girl and a good girl,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. The music superstar mentioned Paris Hilton and her past traumatic experience as a reason why she didn’t speak up about her own struggles before.
- Plus, do you feel confident at work? “How confident you are stems from your level of self-belief, which entirely influences every interaction you have with other people – be it at work or at home,” says career performance coach Charlotte Crabtree. “The thought patterns that stem from the way you feel about yourself dictate the way you speak to people, respond to others and behave in all situations.” For example, signs of low confidence can show up as being irritable, taking things personally, or struggling with the occasional bout of impostor syndrome. “That’s going to lead to things like poor communication, emotional outbursts, and not taking action that’s going to get you the results you need in your career.” So what can help? Nicea shares advice from a career performance coach. To read the entire article click here: https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/youre-not-as-confident-as-you-think-if-you-do-these-7-things-at-work
- And there is one thing you can do that will immediately boost your likeability at work… humor. Yep, just a good sense of humor. Almost one hundred percent of managers polled say that being funny improves your performance at work. So laugh along with us on the show today.
- Finally, this is news we can really wrap our heads around – chocolate for breakfast! A new study suggests potential benefits of eating a high intake of chocolate in the morning hours could actually help with fat burning. Ali has the delicious details for us. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on the second hour of GTU.
