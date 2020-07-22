The secret to skin firming? One actress says it’s ice ice baby

- Actress Adria Arjona is sharing some of her beauty secrets in this month’s Allure magazine. The beauty will appear in the blockbuster thriller Morbius next year and says she’s discovered the amazing benefits of ice. The actress says she ices her face before filming, gliding it on in a lifting motion. She says her skin, including the delicate skin on her neck, feels more firm after. The hosts all gave it a try on set this morning, and say it’s cold and drippy – maybe best to try it in the morning over the sink!