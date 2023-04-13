SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Gourmet chicken can be enjoyed at home or in our beautiful SLC with Pretty Bird. It was started and run by the head chef, Viet Cham, and has won several awards for how great their recipes are. Today they joined us to show you how to make their award-winning hot chicken at home.

Ingredients

flour and Cornstarch 1:1 ratio

8g coarsely chopped dill

13 g chopped flat leaf parsley

28g of finely chopped chives

1 cup of cream

2 cups of crème fraich

1/2 cup butter milk

juice of 1 lemon

zest of 1 lemon

1 tbs sherry vin

1 tsp fish sauce

1 tbs sugar

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

Combine flour and cornstarch 1:1 ratio Add brine mix to buttermilk and combine with chicken and let brind for at least 18hrs Fry at 350 F for 5-8mins until center of chicken register 158F and let rest. Combine the dill, parsley, chives, cream, crème fraich, butter milk, lemon juice, lemon zest, sherry vinegar, fish sauce, sugar, and salt and pepper to taste. Gently warm the ingredients together until 105F Once warmed to 105f add 2 ounces of trout roe. Keep sauce warm. Spoon sauce over hot fried chicken and serve.

