The secret to Oprah and Gayle’s 40 year friendship

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Burned out? Try lillördag, the Swedish custom of ‘Little Saturday’. This Scandinavian secret might be just what you need to get through the week. To find out more click here: https://www.today.com/health/burned-out-try-lill-rdag-swedish-custom-little-saturday-t224672
- Plus, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have a truly unique friendship. The two, who have been friends for over 40 years, say their deep bond is due to a lack of jealously over each other and a genuine happiness for their respective achievements. In a video posted to Oprah Daily, the two sit side by side. “Gayle and I have been friends since we’re 21 and 22. Now we’re 66 and 67,” Winfrey said. So what is the secret to their long lasting friendship? Oprah shares the two things every successful pairing needs.
- And Bachelorette Clare Crawley says her breast implants are making her sick, We’ll tell you why she plans to now remove them and what symptoms lead her to make the tough decision.
- Finally, the fairy tale mansion featured in Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” music video — which has more than 2.8 million views on YouTube, is up for auction with a massive price cut. Initially asking $20 million, the 12-bedroom, 10-bathroom Long Island property is now asking for a starting bid of only $7 million. We have video of the house for all of those interested! Hope you join us for a busy Thursday edition of GTU Hour 2.
Utah Coronavirus
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to ABC4 Daily News Newsletter