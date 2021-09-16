The secret to making your morning make-up routine quicker

Deena sat down with Bre Powers, owner of Emira Utah Permanent Make-up, to talk about semi-permanent makeup and the newest brow trend: brow lamination.

Powers talks about how semi-permanent makeup can last from 3-5 years depending on your skin type and other factors — it is also removable!

Brow lamination is the newest eyebrow trend and Powers describes it as a “perm for your eyebrows” making them look fuller and thicker that lasts for 6-8 weeks.

Powers is offering three specials for September only!
-$100 off any permanent make-up
-Free eyebrow/lash tint when you post about it on social media
-$150 off if you & a friend book & come together!

To book with Powers or to get more information follow her beauty Instagram.

