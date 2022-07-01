- On Good Things Utah this morning – We start with a sweet love story. An Ohio couple, who just celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary, are sharing the secret to their lasting love. Hubert and June Malicote — they’re both turning 100 next month — have been married since they were 20 and said they have never had a quarrel. (Their 70-year-old daughter, Jo, backs up that claim!) “We didn’t go through life without problems, but we would never do anything to hurt each other,” Hubert told TODAY Parents. The WWII Veteran said he learned early on that a quick time-out is an effective way to deescalate conflict. “If there’s controversy, you might have to walk away for a couple minutes,” Hubert said. “Then you come back in and change the subject or you work it out.” In recent years, June has suffered several strokes, which makes it difficult for her to communicate. But June and Hubert’s routine hasn’t changed a bit. Every night they sit down for dinner and watch an old western, and they always share a kiss before going to bed.
- Plus, there’s certain mistakes in life that you can’t come back from and not paying attention to your health is one of them. Once your health is gone, you can’t get it back and that usually leads to serious regrets later on. While it’s normal to look back and wish we had made a better choice in some areas of our lives, taking care of ourselves shouldn’t be a missed opportunity—it should be a priority. As we reach our 50s, our bodies start to noticeably change and experts share what some of the most common health regrets are that people have at that age.
- Marrying the Wrong Person
- Dr. Ramandeep Sidhu, Board-Certified General Surgery, Vascular Surgery and founder of Vivaa which is a vascular, primary care, and aesthetic clinic shares, “I have come across patients who, in retrospect, realize that marrying the wrong person took the most toll on their health and wellness and if they had made the right choice for a life partner who had motivated them along the way to be a better version of themselves things would be a lot different.”
- Not Paying More Attention to Their Wellness
- Dr. Sidhu says, “I have come across many patients over 50 who regret that they could never pay attention to their wellness. Chasing money, power, or social acceptance always makes them put their fitness behind, and once they are over 50 years old, they realize all that is worthless if they do not have the health to enjoy them.”
- Not Taking Time to Exercise
- Dr. Sidhu states, “Many of my patients over the age of 50 years regret not taking time out to exercise and spending a sedentary lifestyle. The body and muscle aches that come with age make them realize they should have taken time for themselves.”
- And from beach vacations to barbecues, Fourth of July is the pinnacle of summer – but it’s also the peak day for phone mishaps. That’s right – more phones are broken, lost or stolen on July 4th than any other day of the year, according to Asurion®, America’s largest tech care company. To keep your phone safe this Fourth of July, Asurion Experts recommend the following:
- REMEMBER, NO PHONE IS WATERPROOF. Many of today’s phones are water resistant, meaning they can resist water penetration to some degree, but you shouldn’t take them swimming. Instead of trusting a plastic sandwich baggie to protect your phone, get a plastic phone pouch – they’re just as easy and much more effective. They even make floating versions so you can quickly retrieve your phone if it goes overboard.
- IF YOUR PHONE DOES TAKE A PLUNGE, SKIP THE RICE. While rice can draw out some of the water, it leaves behind water vapor, which can cause the internal components to corrode over time, leading to more issues down the road. Silica gel packets tend to work better, but they’re still a short-term solution. The best thing you can do is bring the device to an Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ or uBreakiFix® by Asurion store, where an expert repair technician will fully disassemble the phone, clean and dry each component and reassemble the device, giving you the best chance at a long-term fix. This is especially important if your phone falls into salt water or chlorine.
- Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a Friday edition of Good Things Utah.
