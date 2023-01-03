SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) As a former pre-diabetic and member of a family riddled with Type Two Diabetes, Heart Disease, and Cancer, Aida Woodward knew she didn’t want to follow in the same footsteps. That’s why she turned to holistic health coaching and wrote the book “EAT LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT.”

One of the first recipes in the book lists a big salad, which Woodward recommends everyone eat once a day. It can be simple when prepared properly. A helpful tip is to make sure your produce is washed, then dried before storing to avoid moisture build-up that can cause it to go bad.

The base of the salad includes spinach, cabbage, cilantro, lettuce, and kale. Then you can top it with all the colorful veges including peppers, cucumbers, broccoli and tomatoes.

For more tips to plant based eating, check out Aida Woodward’s book “EAT LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT”