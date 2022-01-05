The scary new trend on TikTok and why you should find your ‘flow’

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – New years often come with new resolutions. Get back in shape. Read more. Make more time for friends and family. My list of resolutions might not look quite the same as yours, but each of our resolutions represents a plan for something new, or at least a little bit different. As you craft your 2022 resolutions, I hope that you will add one that is also on my list: feel more flow. Psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi’s research on flow started in the 1970s. He has called it the “secret to happiness.” Flow is a state of “optimal experience” that each of us can incorporate into our everyday lives. One characterized by immense joy that makes a life worth living. So how do you get more flow in your life? Tune in or click here: https://www.sciencealert.com/the-science-of-why-flow-states-feel-so-good-according-to-a-cognitive-scientist
- Plus, part of Betty White’s final interview before her death at age 99 included a video message dedicated to the many fans she collected throughout her decades in show business. Prior to her death, White was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. As part of the celebration, she participated in a documentary special titled “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” that would play in theaters across the country. Not only did the feature-length special mark what would become her final interview, but producer Steve Boettcher revealed that she also filmed a video tribute to her fans just ten days before her death that will accompany the special.
- And have you ever read your old journal entries? A few months back, I started asking people whether they’ve ever read their journals. To my surprise, except for the writers, very few people said they ever read as much as a full page. Fewer still read through one or more of their journals. I have to confess that I only began reading mine very recently and I started them 40 years ago! I was surprised and, at times, delighted by what I found. Therefore, I’d like to suggest that all you, non-professional journal writers, do the same. No matter the intention or life led, there’s still good cause for a review. Deena has the reasons why you should take a good long look back!
A new trend among young TikTok users is sharing their mental health information and specific diagnosis that they believe that they have. Yes, there are people who have these diagnoses and truly are telling their stories, but there are also a great deal of copycats that are not necessarily similarly inflicted. When you are dealing with adolescents who are going through tough times in their lives, it may be difficult to distinguish between teenage trials and true medical diagnoses. Many young people are going to TikTok and following specific hashtags for mental illness, such as borderline-personality disorder or multiple-personality disorder, according to the Wall Street Journal. These are particularly rare mental health disorders that so many of these teens just don't have; yet they're being convinced otherwise. So how do you help your kids navigate social media in a healthier way?
"I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could," Gadot, 36, told InStyle. "It's so magical." The Israeli-born actor, who shares daughters Alma, 10, Maya, 4, and Daniella, 8 months, with her husband, Jaron Varsano, noted that she opts for an anesthetic. "I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful," Gadot revealed. "Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible." But every week? Really?