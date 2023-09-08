- On Good Things Utah this morning – Halloween is fast approaching, and we’re on the lookout for the best and scariest decorations of the year. Eerie decor pieces like the ones you’ll see here are a great way to ease into the season and fill your house with the Halloween spirit. Keep reading to see how you can scare up some creepy delights this fall!
- Nordic Ware Skull Cakelet Halloween Bakeware, Haunted Pan, Bronze $34-$36, Amazon, Whether you’re whipping up a batch of muffins or trying out some creepy burrito skulls, this popular Nordic Ware pan is the perfect addition to your holiday bakeware that will last a lifetime.
- Snake Candelabra – Antique Brass $85 West Elm Gold snake decor is the hottest home decor item for Halloween 2023. Invest in this gorgeous, antique brass candelabra to ensure you’re on-trend and to add an heirloom-quality piece to your collection.
- Coffin Letter Board Black With Emojis +500 Characters, and Wooden Stand $36.97-$44.97 Amazon A favorite among Halloween enthusiasts, the coffin letter board is the perfect way to dress up a coffee bar, kitchen island, or entryway with a clever phrase.
- Set of 3 Witches Cauldron Serving Bowls on Rack $22.99 Amazon No Halloween movie night (Hocus Pocus, anyone?) would be complete without snacks, so why not serve them up in this trio of tabletop cauldrons? Fill them with a variety of dips for a snack experience to remember, or let them overflow with candy for the perfect sweet treat station all October long. We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!
The scariest Halloween decorations you need for fall
by: Nicea DeGering
