The Saturday Night Live Peleton skit that is just so relatable

The National Ability Center, a leading non-profit organization that provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families with differing abilities, announced the return of its annual Red, White & Snow fundraising event presented by Vail EpicPromise and NuView Life Sciences.

Comprising both virtual and in-person events, the wine festival will begin on Thursday, March 4, and run through Saturday, March 6, culminating in the virtual Gala Auction. Red, White & Snow will consist of three unique events including a new Virtual Wine Tasting and the beloved Vintner Dinners.