The Santa Box hits theatres tomorrow

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The holidays are approaching, and we’re ready for some joy, and escapism! Actor Shawn Stevens sat down with us today to tell us all about his experience playing the role of Otto in the new film, “The Santa Box”, hitting a Megaplex near you tomorrow!

You’ll recognize Shawn as Oliver Martin from Days of Our Lives, and local beloved films like Cokeville Miracle and Fighting Preacher. He tells us about the important and timely message of the film, as well as his experience working on it during the pandemic.

Hop online to see where you can catch this feel-good flick!

More Good Things Utah

Recipes

Featured Guests

Table Talk

Sign Up For Daily Emails
Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics

Good Things Utah Sponsors