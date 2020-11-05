The Santa Box hits theatres tomorrow

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The holidays are approaching, and we’re ready for some joy, and escapism! Actor Shawn Stevens sat down with us today to tell us all about his experience playing the role of Otto in the new film, “The Santa Box”, hitting a Megaplex near you tomorrow!

You’ll recognize Shawn as Oliver Martin from Days of Our Lives, and local beloved films like Cokeville Miracle and Fighting Preacher. He tells us about the important and timely message of the film, as well as his experience working on it during the pandemic.

Hop online to see where you can catch this feel-good flick!