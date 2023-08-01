SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation representative Josh Olmstead joined our host Deena to talk softball.

Girls’ fast-pitch softball is huge in Utah. Throughout Salt Lake County, there are over 600 fast-pitch teams ranging from ages 16 to 80. From April to October, there’s a softball game almost every night at both Larry H Miller complexes. SLCO Parks and Rec also hosts the State high school championship and other fast-pitch tournaments.

The Larry H Miller Softball Complex at Valley Regional was recently renovated due to a generous four million dollar donation from the Larry H and Gail Miller Family Foundation.

SLCO Parks and Rec has an event on Friday, August 4 at the Larry H Miller Softball Complex Valley Regional Park location. This event consists of a youth fast-pitch exhibition game with girls 12 and under, a youth fast-pitch clinic with college players, squints from “ The Sandlot” are attending, and free vouchers will be available for a 2023 Salt Lake Bees Game. Check out their website for more information about their facilities and programs!