- On Good Things Utah this morning – The Salt Lake Magazine Dining Awards were last night in Salt Lake City and we are sharing the best of the best when it comes to food in our state. (we love seeing all the chefs who’ve been in our GTU kitchen!)
- Plus, in our hearts, we know the answer to “why do dogs like to be pet?” It feels good! But along comes science to confirm it. Research shows that when we interact positively, such as through cuddling and petting, both dogs and humans get a boost of oxytocin, the warm-and-fuzzy hormone. But there’s another compelling reason dogs love petting. “Dogs are social animals, and the behavior that we call allogrooming when animals of the same species groom one another is quite common in social animals,” says Valarie Tynes, DVM, a veterinary behaviorist at the SPCA of Texas. Just think of the mutually beneficial grooming you see among monkeys at the zoo. Grooming between humans and dogs, however, tends to be a one-way street. We groom our dogs, of course, but they don’t groom humans much—except when they lick us. When they do that, it’s basically the equivalent of them grooming us, says Dr. Tynes. “It’s very likely that this social grooming behavior evolved along with canine domestication,” she says.
- So where are the best spots to pet a dog?
- That depends. Dogs are individuals and have personal preferences when it comes to the places they want you to pet them. “My last few dogs liked to be petted on their rump, right above their tail head,” says Dr. Tynes. “My current dog prefers her chin and neck to be rubbed/scratched.” Typically, the sweet spots are those they can’t reach on their own or areas where they won’t feel vulnerable. “One of the most important things to keep in mind when petting dogs is to let the dog tell you what it likes by paying attention to its behavior.” Try under the chin or on the rump, shoulders or chest. What about the coveted belly rub? Some dogs really dig this and find it delightfully ticklish, hence the scratch reflex or, less technically speaking, the cute puppy kicks that ensue. Other pups give it a hard pass. Aside from making your pup feel good, petting can have a calming effect on stressed-out or anxious dogs (thanks, oxytocin). Give your four-legged friend a generous petting when stressful times arise, like before you leave the house or go to the vet. It just might help you relax too. We hope you tune into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.
The Salt Lake Magazine Dining Awards issue is out now
Nicea DeGering
