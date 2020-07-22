The Salt Lake City school district debates returning to class

- On Good Things Utah today – The meeting held in Salt Lake City last night was heated, and many say there was a lot of bickering and backlash as the school board convened for a special session. No final decision was made on what to do with school for the 2020-2021 year, but we do know that it will start after Labor Day, and it could be entirely online. Nicea has the latest details for us.
- And actress Patricia Heaton says life doesn’t end after 60, she’s just starting her second act! She just wrote a brand new book about how to find your self once the kids move out. And are you staring at your phone too much? Skin experts say all the blue light could be causing fine lines and wrinkles. If you can’t socially distance from your device, we’ll tell you what products can help.
- And finally, Reagan is decoding all those sly looks that your cat is giving you. What does it mean when he blinks? Or lets you rub his tummy? We’ll break it down for you!