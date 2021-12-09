The Salt Lake City housing market is expecting even more growth in 2022

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – The holidays are shining a bright spotlight on family estrangement this year: And adults are cutting off their parents. Polarized politics and a growing awareness of how difficult relationships can impact our mental health are fueling family estrangement, say psychologists. Deena tells us how to navigate difficult relationships.
- Plus, Salt Lake City has topped another national list for its boiling housing market, this time outpacing even its closest competitor — Boise, Idaho. And if you’ve been holding out hope that the West’s wild housing market might simmer down in 2022, don’t hold your breath. The site Realtor.com ranked Salt Lake City as the No. 1 housing market positioned for growth in 2022, forecasting the metro to see a 15.2% year-over-year sales growth and an 8.5% year-over-year increase in prices. Salt Lake City outpaces Boise’s projections, set at 12.9% in year-over-year sales growth and 7.9% in year-over-year price growth.
- And one woman talks about being single shamed and her post is now trending. She says, “in order to first explain single-shaming’s effects on me, I will need to explain my current situation in love. More specifically, bad experiences burned me out to the point that I just can’t view relationships as possible. Like, I’m burnt to the point that love just doesn’t register as an option for me.” To read the rest of her article click here: https://www.yourtango.com/love/13-things-people-dont-tell-you-about-single-shaming
- And at the end of the show – Do you ever just get in the car and drive with no where to go? An aimless drive is, perhaps, an odd thing to fantasize about — or maybe not, given how frequently they’ve been romanticized in songs, movies, TV shows, and books. Even before I’d ever sat behind the wheel, I craved a long, destination-less jaunt; I knew, innately, that I’d find these drives therapeutic, even life-changing. Our hosts share their favorite long drives – hope you tune in with us for a fun day on GTU Hour 2!