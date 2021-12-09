The Salt Lake City housing market is expecting even more growth in 2022

UTAH (ABC4) - As costs of childcare continue to increase, parents are being forced to make some tough choices.

A recent nationwide survey revealed that 1 in 3 parents have had to choose between paying for childcare and buying holiday gifts for their children. The same survey showed that 44% of families pay over $1,000 per month for daycare and related services. With costs of kid-related care increasing by 210% from 1990 to 2019, how will tuition requirements for childcare facilities affect parents in our increasingly expensive state?