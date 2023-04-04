- On Good Things Utah this morning – “Moana” fans, rejoice: Dwayne Johnson has revealed that a new live-action adaption of the Disney hit is officially in production. Johnson confirmed the news in a video shared on April 3, and in the announcement, which features two of Johnson’s young daughters, the star celebrated his connection to the island and his pride in the film. “We are here on the island of O’ahu, where I did a lot of growing up. As you know, Hawai’i means so much to my family and me,” he said. “The Pacific islands and their cultures inspired a very special story. One that you all know very well. And that story is . . . drumroll please . . . ‘Moana’!” He went on to announce the live-action adaption, and also shared that his own character, Maui, was hugely inspired by his grandfather. “We found so much inspiration for Maui in the mana and the presence of my late grandfather, the legendary High Chief Peter Maivia,” Johnson said. “He would walk in, light up the room — the energy, the tattoos, the hair, the bod . . . In a way, when I bring Maui to life, I’m doing it in the spirit of my grandfather.”
- Johnson further celebrated the news in a statement. “I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength,” he said in a press release. “I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.” We hope you tune in this morning for this Hot Topic and so much more on Good Things Utah.
The Rock announces a new live-action Moana is in the works
by: Nicea DeGering
