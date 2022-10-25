We love when we get our film critic Val Cameron sitting down with us in studio to talk life, mindfulness, or relationships. Today she shares her personal story, and her tips to navigate divorce and come out on the other side in the healthiest way possible.

1. Divorce is a different journey for everyone.

2. Set your goals and boundaries.

3. Don’t let outside influences guide your feelings and reactions.

4. You can’t help anyone else involved in the situation and less. You’re taking care of yourself.

5. The takeaway.

Strive for your own healthy boundaries, keep the kids’ needs (based on their age) in mind, and choose not to participate in or create a toxic environment are just some of the elements we discussed. Take a look at our deeper dive, and share with those who may need to hear this message.

Follow Val on IG @iamvalcameron



