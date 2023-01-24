SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you feeling lost, disconnected, or in need of some serious self-care? Look no further than The Retreatment, a retreat designed for women, teens, and couples to be vulnerable, heal and find their purpose. Camille Nichols and Erin Love, the founders of The Retreatment, joined us on the show to share how their community can help you grow and heal.

The Retreatment was created in 2020, with the goal of creating a space for growth and healing. Life can be tough, and it’s easy to lose sight of who you are and what you’re meant to do. Their program helps women stretch their minds and limitations to achieve greater purpose and fulfillment in their lives.

At the retreats, you’ll be pampered with services such as massages, foot zones, and aroma therapy, but they also like to use old traditions of sound healing, breathwork, and yoga to help each attendee access their inner being. The goal is for each woman to gain clarity on what they struggle with, what’s holding them back and how to move forward with empowerment.

Their upcoming Retreat is happening March 2nd-5th in Bear Lake. There will be amazing speakers, including Mindee Chidester and Lizzy Kartchner. They will be sharing their wisdom and experiences on how to tap into your power and live your best life.

They’re offering a special promotion where viewers can get $111 off “The Power In You” retreat with code: GTU.