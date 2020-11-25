The resident Diva of Real Housewives of SLC Jen Shah

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The highly anticipated “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is in full swing on Bravo, and we can’t get enough! The series delves into the undiscovered world of Salt Lake City within an exclusive social circle made up of six successful women who’ve created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses.

They navigate a society fueled by religion, beauty, wealth and perfection. The Mormon church is undeniably ingrained in the culture, but these women represent a spectrum of religious beliefs ranging from Mormon, Islamic, Jewish and Pentecostal. With a deep-rooted history, these women share a special bond, but when circles are this tight it’s only a matter of time before beliefs and personalities collide.

We sat down with resident diva, Jen Shah and found her to be an impeccably dressed sweetheart! Follow Jen on IG at @therealjenshah