The Remarkable Women 2021 campaign has launched!

Attention remarkable women, we are looking for you! This week we kicked off our 2021 Remarkable Women campaign, and we had last year’s winner Jaynee Poulson in studio today! She is the CEO of The Give Back Program where she helps large businesses save money, and gives back to small nonprofits making a big difference in the community.

Jaynee also serves on several boards such as PTSA state student leadership commission, the Utah state opioid task force, the advisory board at BluNovus, and Vibonix who both help with the mental health needs of corporations and stopping the stigma and shame that exist around people getting the treatment they need.

Serve projects with the family is also near and dear to Jaynee. This was their sixth year doing a party for the Road Home, providing tree and art supplies so children cauldron make a card for their parents, and ornament for the tree. They also donated thirty bags of winter clothes for the families collected, and would you believe this is only scratching the surface of all Jaynee does?

If you know a remarkable women who deserves to be nominated, nominations are open now through December 20th! www.abc4.com/contests

