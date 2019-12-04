The Redux Nut-Cracker: Why you should see the stunning version of holiday dance classic

Odyssey Dance Theatre presents The ReduxNut-Cracker at Kingsbury Hall, December 17th-23rd.

Odyssey Dance Theatre does it again and will present its own version of the holiday dance classic. As they have successfully done to other great classics such as Giselle and Romeo+Juliet to rave reviews from across the globe, for the fourth year, ODT brings this production to life in the present day, with the original Tchaikovsky score re-imagined and arranged in a pop/hip-hop style!

Imagine Clara as the young lady whose imagination is inspired by the technological advances of today and is drawn into her smartphone to a magical world where Drosselmeyer drives a DeLorean, the soldiers are actually robots, and the gangster mice have a hip-hop swagger.

If you’ve been to one too many Nutcrackers, then this is the one you will want to see, complpetely re-imagined, updated, and a visual feast full of surprises.

If you're interested go to odysseydance.com for ticket, discounts and show information.

