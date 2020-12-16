The “Rachel” haircut is back

Did you know that there are 2.2 billion children in the world or nearly 28 percent of the world population? Those between 10 to 19 years make 16 percent of the world’s population. That's an unbelievable amount of children we are talking about with COVID-forced isolation. How does something like this affect children?

The nature and extent of the impact on children depend on many vulnerability factors such as developmental age, current education status, having special needs, pre-existing mental health conditions, being economically underprivileged. he general effects of isolation on children during COVID could be: