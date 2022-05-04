- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – She’s back! Meg Ryan is returning to rom-coms. The “Sleepless in Seattle” star, 60, is set to direct and star alongside former “X-Files” actor David Duchovny in the upcoming “What Happens Later,” reported Variety. Ryan confirmed the news herself Tuesday on Instagram when she posted a promo poster for the film, captioning it “HERE WE GO!!” Of course, Ryan became a household name in the 1980s and 1990s starring in some of Hollywood’s most beloved rom-coms, including “When Harry Met Sally…,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail.”
- Plus, speaking of movies, who’s ready to get “Weird”? Daniel Radcliffe, that’s who, and, we bet, loads of “Weird Al” Yankovic fans! In a brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming Roku Channel original movie “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” about the life of the accordion-loving musician behind such parodies as “Eat It,” “Living With a Hernia” and “Tacky,” we get a chance to see the former “Harry Potter” star take the stage as Yankovic. The video starts out with a screaming audience and some of Yankovic’s stats flashing by — six platinum albums and five Grammys — and then kicks into the opening notes of “Like a Surgeon,” Yankovic’s parody of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin.” We don’t get a lot of story, but that’s fine. Mostly, we just want to see how Radcliffe manages to fit into the giant curly wig, glasses, bushy mustache and (largely) Hawaiian shirts of the taller Yankovic.
- And what’s in a profile picture? Well, quite a lot according to life coach Francesca Tighinean. How do you decide on your profile picture? For me, it combines all the elements that I like: the right angle, the right post, the perfect backdrop, and obviously, me looking absolutely amazing. These qualities are often at the top of our list when picking our display pictures. But there is so much that people can get from the photo we choose, from glimpses of our personalities to even how we feel about ourselves.
- A 2016 study of 66,000 Twitter users found significant differences in profile picture choice between personality traits, with agreeable and conscientious users displaying more positive emotions in their profile pictures, while users high in openness prefer more aesthetic photos.
- Finally, the surgery seldom talked about that’s quickly gaining in popularity, Originally designed to correct mismatched length in legs, limb-lengthening surgery has become more popular for men looking to permanently increase their height. Following the journey of Scott, who had what he calls life-altering surgery. He underwent a procedure that will make him permanently taller. There are no concrete numbers on how many people are having this procedure (though a 2020 BBC report found that hundreds of men have it every year), but Scott is among the men who, frustrated by how they’re treated because of their height, sought out a surgeon who could permanently lengthen his legs. Before the $75,000 procedure he had in January, he was about 5’7″. By the time he’s done lengthening, a weekslong process after the surgery, he will be 5’10” — about an inch taller than the average American man. Tune in for details and more Hot Topics this morning on GTU Hour 2.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Good Things Utah
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter