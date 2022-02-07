The Queen celebrates 70 years on the throne and what will Tom Brady do next?

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Queen Elizabeth will set yet another milestone this week, when she becomes the first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne! The 95-year-old queen ascended to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb. 6, 1952. Buckingham Palace on Friday shared new photos of Queen Elizabeth viewing a collection of materials commemorating her past Jubilees, including homemade cards and artwork sent in by children and other members of the public over the past decades. The photos are the first official images of the queen since December, when she delivered her annual Christmas address.
- And Queen Elizabeth II has used the historic milestone of her Platinum Jubilee to redefine the future of the monarchy, calling for the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Camilla when Charles becomes King. When Charles married Camilla in 2005, the couple announced she intended to be known as “Princess Consort” despite having a right to the title of Queen. It was seen as a recognition of the sensitivities around a title that was destined for Charles’ first wife, Diana. It’s the same reason Camilla doesn’t use the title of Princess of Wales.
- Plus, it’s good to be Tom Brady! Brady is now fielding offers for broadcasting gigs with ‘huge salaries’ after his retirement. Earlier this week, the veteran quarterback announced his retirement from professional football after a storied 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl victories. At the time of his announcement, Brady admitted that his next moves were still unclear, teasing that while “the future is exciting … exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress.”
- Finally, split ends aren’t exactly the stuff hair dreams are made of. But it’s something we all deal with whether you have short hair, long hair, curly, or straight hair. What are they, exactly? Split ends are the frayed tips of hair that have split into two or more parts. No doubt you’ve wondered what causes split ends in hopes of transforming your breakage into a brilliant mane. Before you reach for those scissors (and potentially do further damage to your hair) or head to the salon for the umpteenth time, it might be helpful to know why you have split ends in the first place. Deena tells us how to keep your hair growing on the healthy side!
- At the end of the show – we discuss the stuff that dreams are made of! What does it mean when you dream about cheating, divorce or stress? Deena breaks it down for us. Hope you tune into these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.