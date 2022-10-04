Britanee Walker, Britanee Jean Photography, came in to talk to us about brand photography and how important it is for anyone who is selling anything online. You can send in your product, and she will photograph it in her studio, or you can come in and get photos with your product. If this is something you would want to do, she suggests bringing plenty of outfits to have more options. People that get brand photography come and do it quarterly or once a month. It is up to you how far apart you want these appointments to be. These photos are used for selling a product or just having a good feed on your social media.

She also does family photos and other types of photography sessions.

Save 10% off anyone branding session with mention of “good things Utah”

Instagram: britaneejeanphotography

Website: britaneejean.com