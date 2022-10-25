Cornbelly’s Pumpkin Fairy Godmother is granting our Halloween wishes. The fun of Cornbelly’s is new every year. This year it’s a circus stunt show. You can catch motorcycles, tightropes, fireworks every night, even a corn maze.

Open in Spanish Fork and Lehi, Cornbelly’s has food galore! Cinnamon rolls, tiny chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon bread, caramel apples and more are at this festival. Bringing joy to families and kids alike, Cornbelly’s keeps it fresh with something new every year.

The Lehi location is open until November 5, and Spanish Fork is open until Halloween. Use code GTU20 for 20% off your purchase.

Website: www.cornbellys.com

Instagram: @cornbellys