DeVaughn Simper came on air today to discuss Flag Day’s significance and history.

Simper is a vexillologist, someone who studies symbolism or significance of flags. He explained that in the United States, Flag Day is celebrated on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.

The Flag Resolution, which was passed on June 14, 1777, stated: “Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” Simper is part of Colonial Flag – a local company that makes and distributes flags all over the country.

