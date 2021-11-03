The program to help you re-enter the workforce

Women often face the challenge of re-entering the workforce after having kids, taking care of a loved one, or stepping away for personal reasons. Return Utah spokeswomen, Jennifer Robison and Shay Baker, stopped by to talk about Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson’s program to help professionals who have been out of the job market for at least two years, get back to work.

This is a 16-week return to work program designed for experienced professional women who took a leave of absence from the workforce due to any reason. It is tailored to women because out of 12,000 jobs lost last year, 8,000 belonged to women. This program works by providing the experience and tools needed to return to the workforce after a leave. Robison and Baker both talked about their experience re-entering the workforce after enjoying their time as stay-at-home moms and how they hope to provide support to other women and individuals in similar situations.

Return Utah is the United State’s first program of its kind and offers both intent to hire and experimental programs to help women overcome lack of confidence, lack of expertise and help them get involved and take opportunities.

If you are interested in returning to the workforce, Return Utah is currently open for a new cohort and the application will stay open until November 7th! Apply here and visit the website for more information.