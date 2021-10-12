The process behind our table salt

Tami Price and Emma Drennan, owners of Anasazi Salt, are in the studio today introducing their new company and the products they have to offer. Price started making different types of salt and clay with her little brother and his wife which later became Anasazi Salt.

They grind their own salt from large salt rocks pulled from an ancient sea deposit covered up by volcanic activity millions of years ago. The mine is located in central Utah. They have three grinds of salt: Grinder, Coarse and Fine. The salt is all-natural with nothing added and nothing taken away. It has 50+ trace minerals which give it unique coloring and a delicious taste!

They also make Bentonite Clay which they refer to as Anasazi Clay, and it has many different uses. Be sure to visit their website to check out all the different products they have to offer!