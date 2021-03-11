The powerful couple behind band Freedom BLVD

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Kaushay and Spencer Ford are a married, musical duo who you like immediately upon meeting. We had a great time getting to know them when we paid them a visit at Olde Main Studios! They’ve been creating music since they started dating, and with Kaushay’s angelic vocals, and Spencer writing powerful original songs, they’re a dream team.

We learn about a BLM song they created that’s near and dear to them, “Are You Gonna Kill My Son”, produced by produced by Christian Walker, and we watch them perform one of their hits, “See This Through Tonight” with their other two talented bandmates, bass player Cameron Skidmore, and drummer/producer Alec Lowe!

Follow along on social media to see what this unstoppable team does next on IG @freedomblvd.duo and Facebook: @freedomblvd.duo