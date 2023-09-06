SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Ganel-Lyn Condie is a speaker, author and mental health advocate. She joined us on the show in light of Suicide Prevention Month to share a tool to help anyone feeling stuck in their challenging situations in life.

Condie shares that one of the best things we can do when we feel overwhelmed or stuck is to take small steps forward. This is where she introduced the term “micro yes”. According to Psychology Today, it is defined as “the smallest possible things you can say “yes” to without triggering your nervous system’s survival responses.”

Micro-yesses shift your perspective from feeling overwhelmed, to focusing on small simple actions we can take to stay productive. She shared the example: Instead of: “I’ll clean my room tomorrow.” A micro-yes could be: “I’m going to make my bed today.”

The micro yes has power to shift feelings of overwhelm into action and progress. It pulls you out of ALL OR NOTHING thinking. Taking just one step in the right direction today can have great benefits on your mental and physical health.

Follow along with Ganel-Lyn on Instagram @ganellyn