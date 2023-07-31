“The Power of Tai Chi Yoga”, Author John C. Neubauer tells the story of a 45 plus year journey of incredible 75 year old master that resulted in his excellent physical and mental health. In his twenties, John tried yoga to relieve pain caused by playing basketball. He tells us the cramps never returned.

Tai Chi was incorporated when he wanted to release the tension in his shoulders and upper body. John had us truly speechless today when he effortlessly demonstrated a headstand into the splits! His 172 page book is available in paperback and ebook.

