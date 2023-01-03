SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) After 31 years running a volleyball non-profit and training women, Kim Norman’s passion is to help young souls find their best life. She joined us on the show with her new book titled, “Our Soul’s Journey, Empowering Wisdom to Live your Best Life. “

Norman explained the benefits sports can have on a child to learn how to work together. It is a vital time to teach kids how to have a voice. In today’s social climate, there is a culture of quitting and sports can teach kids to stay in the game and work through difficulties.

Norman shared some of the feedback she has received from members of her program which provides sports opportunities for youth who can’t afford it. A young girl shared the impact volleyball has had on her feeling like she belongs.

