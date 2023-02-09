SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Going to therapy for the first time or going back after a long time can be a big step, but it can also be a valuable tool to help you get in touch with yourself and lead a more peaceful life. Today, marriage and family therapist, Shannon Ricks LMFT, joined us on GTU to discuss the signs that it may be time to seek therapy.

If you are wondering if you should go to therapy, you might as well – therapy provides a way for you to look at life from a unique perspective and does not hurt if you go.

If you are going through a life transition – it will help you navigate through unknown life events

If you are emotionally burnt out – if you are going weeks of being exhausted and emotionally burnt out. Then it is time to talk about why you are struggling

If you are having a hard time regulating your emotions – taking to someone with a unbiased perspective will help you see your life in a bigger perspective

If you are having trouble functioning – if you are having trouble with relationships, work, etc. It might be time to talk about it with a professional

If you have tried everything you could on your own – it means you might need professional help to get better and it is better to get therapy, then to not

If you are turning to unhealthy habits – it is time to fix it before it becomes a real problem

If others suggest therapy – take it like a champ and try therapy, it will change the way you see your life.

If you’re ready to try therapy, Shannon’s office has immediate openings and offers sliding scale pricing, as well as free virtual yoga classes taught by one of the therapists on Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons. For more information check out their website and social media.