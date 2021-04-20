The power in getting women outdoors

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

There is something to be said about time spent in the great outdoors! Backpacking guide Angelique Fish, co-owner of the Women’s Wine Hiking Society of Utah is an advocate for just this. We were excited to bring her in studio to learn more.

She talks how getting out and exploring can empower women to discover not only their own strength and ability, but also the power in supporting other women in the outdoors. We hear the overall benefits of getting outdoors, why women typically recreate outdoors less than men, and what steps can women take (at any age) to overcome barriers and feel comfortable camping, hiking, and backpacking!

Angelique can be found on IG @adventures_of_afish Women’s Wine Hiking Society of Utah @winehikingsociety website: www.winehikingsociety.com

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.









