The post partum nitty-gritty with The Dainty Pair

- You DID it!!! First things first, just remember that you just had a baby and now is the time to soak it up and give yourself grace!
- Next: you might go through the: “IS THIS NORMAL!?” Stage. I remember thinking this hundreds of times per day! So hopefully the next few things can help you know that you’re not alone in all the postpartum feelings and worries, because when you’re running on very little sleep while taking care of that cute baby, things can feel big and intensified!
- Hormones. Hormones in the postpartum period can be all over the place, which is NORMAL. Your body and hormones are regulating after delivering baby, so you might feel so happy and grateful one minute, and weepy or agitated the next. This can be referred to as “Baby Blues,” which is common, but if you find yourself disinterested in baby, extremely anxious, feeling guilt, shame, hopelessness, or have thoughts of harming yourself or baby, please be sure to reach out to your doctor or midwife. Postpartum depression FEELS isolating, but you are NOT alone! And don’t be embarrassed because it’s nothing they haven’t heard before! It’s common, but SEEK HELP. So so many women, myself included, have experienced this. There are so many online communities you can join for support, in addition to talking to your provider! Also, lack of sleep can start to mess with you! Also! If you feel overwhelmed, it’s okay to walk away for a moment! Make sure the baby is safe, get a breath of fresh air, or ask your partner to take a feeding so you can rest.
- Listen to your body! Everyone recovers differently, everyone needs different amounts of rest, etc. It was so hard for me to rest, because I was SO SICK during pregnancy, all the way to delivery, so once I had that baby I wanted to be out and doing things that I finally felt good enough to do! But listen to your body. It’s possible to overdue it. You want your body to be able to heal, and you need as much sleep, water, and nutritious food that you can to be able to make milk if you’re nursing, and keep your energy up! Which leads me to:
- Have a Meal Game Plan! For some, that looks like freezing meals ahead of time, sometimes that means church friends, neighbors, or family bringing food, sometimes that means ordering food in! Crockpot meals are great, because you don’t have to think about it and then it’s ready to eat. But accept help, accept meals if offered, let your partner help you, anything that takes pressure off of Mom is a plus!
- Nursing is not always easy!!! I asked my online friends what they wish someone would have told them about the Postpartum period, and an overwhelming number said, “That breastfeeding was HARD!” I don’t say this to discourage you, but sometimes it helps to feel like you aren’t alone in your struggles! It comes very naturally to some, especially if you have done it before, and others might need some support! There are lactation consultants that can help, there are nurses in the hospital who see this every day who can help, just be sure to reach out if you feel that you need it!:) ALSO, you want to watch for intense pain, deep cracks, or fevers and get in touch with your doctor right away so they can make sure you’re not getting mastitis, which is no fun for anyone!:)
- CRAMPING. This is one that I definitely didn’t know about after I had my first baby, so now I like to make sure everyone knows that your uterus needs to shrink back down to its size pre-baby! And that means that you might have that cramping that feel similar to contractions even AFTER delivery. It’s common to feel them stronger when you are nursing, and in my experience and in talking to other women, it’s more intense the more babies that you have. Many will take some ibuprofen to ease the pain, but just talk to your provider or nurse, and they can help you with the right plan of action for you! This can go hand in hand with bleeding, and many women will bleed for up to 6-ish weeks post baby, which is also normal. Your caregiver should tell you what to watch for in terms of bleeding.
- Pain down under. Not the most fun to talk about, but it’s normal to be sore after delivery. Whether in your vaginal area, or at the c-section site. You want to be sure you’re gentle and keeping everything clean to avoid infection. They might give you some spray that can help with bottom pain, especially if you’ve had stitches. They’ll also likely give you a squirt bottle to use, but just take it easy and keep supplies in every bathroom! That means diapers or the giant pads (for mom,) the spray, the water bottle, wipes, toilet paper, anything you might need! And filling up the squirt bottle with warm water BEFORE sitting down is helpful, too! You may also want to take a stool softener and make sure you’re eating foods that can keep things moving! This can make using the bathroom the first few times after delivering a baby less intimidating!:)
- You will leak. One of my favorite responses to my online question was: “You will leak from every opening of your body! Tears, milk, pee, snot, you name it!” And you would be hard pressed to find a Mom who hasn’t gone through this!:) Moms go through so much, and it’s worth every bit of it!
- ENJOY BABY! This season and stage is so so special! Soak it in. If you have other kids, recognize the this is just a season. Let go of perfection, let them watch movies or have special toys they can play with while you’re nursing. Spend time recovering, snuggling, and breathe in the newborn goodness! It really is so so BEAUTIFUL and SPECIAL even though it CAN BE HARD! I think it’s okay to have all of those things in one sentence!:)